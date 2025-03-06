Red Sox Insider Shares When Marcelo Mayer Will Return To Game Action
The Boston Red Sox have been hit hard by the stomach bug over the last week or so.
Spring Training is in full swing and now we are just a few weeks away from Opening Day. Plenty of players are battling for spots and trying to break camp with the Red Sox's big league roster. One guy who has stood out so far in Spring Training surely is young infielder Marcelo Mayer.
He's seemingly become the forgotten member of Boston's "Big 3" of him, Roman Anthony, and Kristian Campbell. Anthony and Campbell got a lot more buzz heading into camp, but Mayer arguably has been the best of the three in camp so far.
Mayer has appeared in seven games so far for Boston and is slashing .294/.368/.588 with one home run, one triple, five RBIs, two walks, and one run scored. He's also played some solid defense around the diamond.
He has been one of the guys that has been impacted by illness this week, but WEEI's Rob Bradford shared that he's expecting to return to game action on Friday.
"Marcelo Mayer first to come out of sickness and plans to play tomorrow," Bradford shared.
This is great news. It would be surprising if Mayer were to make the Red Sox's big league roster out of camp, but he has been great so far and it'll be nice to see him back on the field. He's likely going to get a shot at some point in 2025 and it's been nice to see what he can do in Spring Training.
