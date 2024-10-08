Red Sox Insider Suggests Position Change Could Lead to Blockbuster Deal
Could the Boston Red Sox shakeup the infield this winter?
Boston clearly has been among the worst defensive teams in baseball over the last few years. The Red Sox finished second in Major League Baseball in 2024 with 115 errors. They were just two behind the Miami Marlins for the league lead.
The Red Sox weren't much better in 2023 and finished tied for second in baseball in errors with 102. It's clear that things need to change, and one suggestion that MLB.com's Ian Browne made was moving Rafael Devers off third base, but he also mentioned this could lead to a trade.
"For two years, the Red Sox have been one of the worst defensive teams in baseball, particularly in the infield," Browne said. "It will be fascinating to see how they fix this. The quickest solution is for shortstop Trevor Story to make it through a season healthy, but that won’t address the problem entirely.
"The Sox also need stability at second base. Will Rafael Devers be asked to move off third base -- something that could allow him to stay healthier? If Devers does leave the hot corner, that will likely mean a trade of either first baseman Triston Casas or designated hitter Masataka Yoshida."
Both Casas and Yoshida have been mentioned in trade rumors already this offseason. A trade involving Casas likely would bring in a higher return, possibly a young starting pitcher. This could allow the Red Sox to move Devers to first base.
A deal involving Yoshida may not bring back too much but could allow the Red Sox to move Devers to designated hitter while opening up third base for someone. Maybe Alex Bregman? His name has been thrown out there.
A position change involving Devers could open things up for Boston.
More MLB: Yankees $324 Million Superstar May Be Available Opening Door for Red Sox