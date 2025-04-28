Red Sox Key Addition 'Not Close' To Returning To Boston
There was a time when the Boston Red Sox's signing of outfielder Masataka Yoshida was a pretty big deal.
He signed a five-year, $90 million deal ahead of the 2023 season and had a solid rookie year. Last season, things started to change with his role in the organization as he transitioned from full-time outfielder to designated hitter. He dealt with some injuries, including a shoulder injury that led to surgery and has lingered into 2025.
Throughout Spring Training he was healthy enough to hit, but he still isn't at full-strength throwing-wise. Boston has question marks positionally for him at the big league level, but he's not at that level yet. As of this moment he's in extended Spring Training but hasn't advanced to the point of a minor league rehab assignment. MassLive.com's Christopher Smith shared on Sunday that manager Alex Cora said he "is not close" to an assignment as well.
"Alex Cora said Masataka Yoshida is still not close to a rehab assignment," Smith said. "Cora said about Masataka Yoshida, 'Just taking at-bats down there (Fort Myers) and his throwing program.'"
What will the Red Sox do at the big league level when he is ready to make a return? It certainly sounds like that's a question for another day that won't be answered in the near-future. It's been an odd few months for him but this is at least some sort of answer about what's going on behind the scenes.
