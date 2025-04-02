Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Key Piece Takes Big Step In Return To Boston

The Red Sox should be excited right now...

Patrick McAvoy

Apr 29, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; A view of the Boston Red Sox logo and a field bag during batting practice before the game between the Texas Rangers and the Boston Red Sox at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The Boston Red Sox's starting rotation clearly hasn't been at full strength to kick off the 2025 Major League Baseball season.

Boston currently is missing Brayan Bello, Lucas Giolito, and Kutter Crawford. Bello seems like he's the closest to a return, though. The 25-year-old took a major step in his return to Boston on Tuesday night as he got the start for the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox.

The start didn't go great from a numbers perspective as Bello allowed four earned runs across 2 1/3 innings pitched, but the numbers don't matter much. The fact that he was able to start for Worcester is a positive sign in itself that he will be back in Boston soon enough.

On the bright side, MassLive.com's Christopher Smith shared that Bello reached over 97 miles per hour in the start.

"Red Sox starter Brayan Bello topped out at 97.3 mph and allowed four runs in 2 1/3 innings in his first rehab outing with Triple-A Worcester on Tuesday," Smith said. "He gave up four hits and two walks while striking out five in a 10-5 loss to Jacksonville. He threw 68.1 percent strikes (47 pitches, 32 strikes)."

That's progress. The Red Sox's depth already has been tested to kick off the 2025 season and getting Bello back should help. If all goes well, he will be eligible to re-join the Red Sox's starting rotation on April 11th, as shared by MLB.com's Ian Browne.

