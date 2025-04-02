Red Sox's Alex Bregman Taking Page Out Of Yankees Playbook
The New York Yankees have been the talk of the baseball world thanks to the “torpedo” bats that they’ve made popular.
If you haven’t heard about the bats at this point, essentially the wood in the bat has been shifted around to have a larger barrel. But, the bats are legal as there's still seemingly the same amount of wood on the bat overall, it's just been shifted to different places.
New York’s offense has been red-hot and now players across the league are trying to get their hands on these new bats. Bregman shared a post on social media and it seems like he’s gotten one for himself.
You can check out the post below, as shared by Tyler Milliken of "Zolak & Bertrand."
Bregman has been great defensively for Boston so far this season but his bat hasn't fully caught up yet despite a great spring. He's appeared in all five games for the Red Sox this season and is slashing .227/.261/.227 with one stolen base and one walk.
The Boston Red Sox’s offense needs a spark and it seems like All-Star slugger Bregman is at least interested in the newest craze.
Boston had a day off on Tuesday but will return to the field on Wednesday evening as it continues its series against the Baltimore Orioles. The Red Sox currently are 1-4 but will try to get back in the win column with Garrett Crochet on the mound. Hopefully, the offense heats up.
