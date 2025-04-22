Red Sox Key Piece To Take 1st Big Step In Return To Boston
The Boston Red Sox have been missing three starters to kick off the 2025 Major League Baseball season.
Brayan Bello hasn't taken the mound for Boston yet this season, but it sounds like all signs are pointing toward Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners being his season debut. Lucas Giolito and Kutter Crawford also haven't been with the big league club yet this season.
Giolito has been working his way back in the minor leagues. Crawford hasn't had too many updates yet this season, but MassLive.com's Christopher Smith had one on Sunday when he shared that the hurler will head to Fort Myers on Thursday for extended Spring Training.
"Kutter Crawford (right patellar tendinopathy) will go to Fort Myers Thursday to likely begin throwing in extended spring training games," Smith said.
Crawford took a big step forward in 2024 and was an innings-eater for Boston. He led the American League with 33 starts and pitched 183 2/3 innings while logging a 4.36 ERA. This was a pretty big jump as his previous career-high was 129 1/3 innings pitched in 2023.
When Boston's rotation is fully together the club will have decisions to make with six capable starters in Garrett Crochet, Tanner Houck, Walker Buehler, Bello, Giolito, and Crawford. There was chatter heading into Spring Training about the possibility of a six-man rotation. Obviously, the team hasn't had to address that question yet with only three expected starters to kick off the season.
It sounds like the team is trending in the right direction, though.