Red Sox Just Days Away From Much-Needed Jolt
The Boston Red Sox are about to get a pretty big reinforcement back into the mix.
Brayan Bello hasn’t taken the mound for Boston so far this season. The Red Sox’s rotation has clearly been thin to begin the season with Bello, Lucas Giolito, and Kutter Crawford out. Bello is about to be back, though.
MassLive.com's Christopher Smith shared that the current expectation is that Bello will make his season debut on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners.
"Brayan Bello (right shoulder strain) is likely to return from the 15-day injured list to start Tuesday’s game against the Seattle Mariners," Smith said. "The 25-year-old threw a bullpen Saturday. 'The way we’re mapping it out, most likely he’ll be with us Tuesday,' manager Alex Cora said before Boston’s game against the (Chicago White Sox) on Sunday."
Having Bello in the mix will be huge. Boston certainly has had an up-and-down start to the season and Bello will help take the rotation to another level. He struggled to begin the 2024 season, but was great in the second half. Bello had a 3.66 ERA across his final 16 starts of the season.
There’s been a lot of doom-and-gloom talk about Boston to begin the season. Each loss has led to some pretty wild chatter on social media. The Red Sox have shown a lot of positive signs and they have only had three of their expected starters. Now, Bello is about to try to help turn things around.
