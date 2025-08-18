Red Sox Land Silver Slugger, Gold Glove Winner: Breaking
The Boston Red Sox have had questions at first base since Triston Casas suffered his season-ending knee injury. There have been questions about the position ever since, but it seems like Boston is at least trying to bring another slugger to town.
Recently, the Washington Nationals designated Nathaniel Lowe for assignment in a somewhat surprising move. Lowe had 16 homers and 68 RBIs for the Nationals before the decision was made. While this is the case, he was slashing .216/.292/.373 in 119 games played.
Lowe was one of the best hitting first basemen in baseball over the last few years, but the 2025 season hasn't quite been his year. In 2024, he slashed .265/.361/.401 with 16 homers and 69 RBIs in 140 games played for Texas Rangers. The year before, he won a Gold Glove Award while slashing .262/.360/.414 with 17 homers and 82 RBIs in 161 games.
The best season of Lowe's career so far came in 2022 with the Rangers as he slashed .302/.358/.492 with 27 homers and 76 RBIs in 157 games played.
Red Sox adding Silver Slugger, Gold Glove winner to Boston
This season has been uncharacteristic by his body of work throughout his seven year big league career. Once Lowe was DFA'd by the Nationals, immediately speculation popped up about how he would make sense in Boston. Well, it sounds like the Red Sox's front office agrees. MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo reported that the Red Sox are in talks to bring Lowe to town.
"Red Sox are in talks to bring in Nathaniel Lowe and are working on getting it done, sources say," Cotillo said.
ESPN's Jeff Passan followed up by reporting that the Red Sox and Lowe were finalizing a deal.
"First baseman Nathaniel Lowe and the Boston Red Sox are finalizing a deal, sources tell ESPN. Lowe was DFA’d by Washington earlier this week and will head to Boston and join one of the best lineups in the league," Passan said.
Since Casas got hurt, the Red Sox have been getting by with Romy González and Abraham Toro getting the vast majority of the work. González is still thriving but Toro has fallen back to earth after a red-hot start to his Boston stint. Now, Lowe will come to town and help fill in at first base down the stretch as Boston pushes for a playoff spot. It's been a good run for Boston -- despite a bad day on Sunday -- and now the club will add another slugger into the mix.