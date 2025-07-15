Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Landed Next Dylan Cease, Per MLB Analyst

Boston landed some serious talent this week...

May 26, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; General view of a Boston Red Sox hat during warmups prior the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
The Boston Red Sox must be happy about their performance in the first round of the 2025 Major League Baseball.

Boston landed right-handed flamethrower Kyson Witherspoon out of Oklahoma with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft. The Red Sox surely couldn't have expected Witherspoon to be available. In mock drafts leading up to the draft, it seemed like he would go earlier.

The Red Sox struck gold and Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter graded the selection as an "A" for Boston and compared Witherspoon to San Diego Padres ace Dylan Cease.

"First Round (No. 15 Overall): Kyson Witherspoon, RHP, Oklahoma," Reuter said. "MLB Comp: Dylan Cease. Witherspoon tallied 90 strikeouts in 80 innings as a sophomore after transferring from Northwest Florida State JC to Oklahoma with his twin brother Malachi, and he took another huge step forward this spring. The 6'2", 206-pound right-hander finished 10-4 with a 2.65 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and a 124-to-23 strikeout-to-walk ratio over 95 innings, showcasing an upper-90s fastball and three quality offspeed pitches. He hides the ball well with a compact arm action that is reminiscent of Dylan Cease.

"Grade: A. The Red Sox were tied to the second tier of college pitching and likely did not expect Witherspoon to still be on the board at this point, so terrific value for a team that has had a bit more success developing pitching in recent years."

Boston has plenty of high-end offensive talent in the minors. Landing a pitcher this high isn't like Boston. Now, the club has another potential ace on their hands.

