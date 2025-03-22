Red Sox Last-Second Prediction Involving 22-Year-Old Phenom
We are just days away from Opening Day and the Boston Red Sox still have one big decision lingering over them.
Boston's biggest remaining question mark right now is second base. The Red Sox have seemingly three guys vying for the job right now. Kristian Campbell, David Hamilton, and Marcelo Mayer are the final three seemingly in the mix for the job.
Hamilton seemingly seems like a shoo-in for a roster spot whether as a starter or role player. Campbell and Mayer aren't guaranteed, but if either makes the team they likely will be everyday players. The team has pretty much said as much.
So what is the team going to do?
Here is a last-second prediction for Boston.
Kristian Campbell will be the team's Opening Day second baseman vs. the Texas Rangers
There's just been too much spoke about the possibility. There was chatter about moving Alex Bregman to second base but instead he will be at third base on Opening Day. There was a lot of drama in Boston camp and it all seemingly stems from the fact Boston wanted to keep second base open.
Mayer and Hamilton have been better offensively throughout camp so far, but Campbell keeps getting opportunities. Time is running out in Spring Training and Campbell got the start at second base Friday and once again on Saturday. It just seems like signs are pointing in this direction. He's young, has all the potential in the world, and can help Boston.
