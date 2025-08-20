Red Sox Latest Updates For Top 3 Prospects, Next Star
The Boston Red Sox know a thing or two about developing talent throughout the minor leagues.
This statement wouldn't have held the same weight a few years ago, but things have shifted in the organization. Craig Breslow is the current chief baseball officer, but the farm system is a shifting variable that is impacted by years of work. Chaim Bloom's fingerprints are still all over this farm system. There are even some guys down there from Dave Dombrowski, but he hasn't been around in a while. The farm system right now pretty much is the through the work of Breslow and Bloom.
Boston has quickly gone from one of the worst-ranked farm systems in baseball to one of the very best. Even with Roman Anthony, Marcelo Mayer, and Kristian Campbell getting opportunities in Boston this season, that is still the case.
Here are the latest updates for Boston's top 3 prospects:
Could the Red Sox call up one more of the team's top prospects?
No. 1: Franklin Arias - Infielder
Arias made his professional debut back in 2023 for the DSL Red Sox Red. Two years later, he's 19 years old and currently playing for the High-A Greenville Drive. He spent time with the Class-A Salem Red Sox but was promoted. Overall this season, he's slashing .280/.333/.388 with six home runs, 54 RBIs, 11 stolen bases, 23 doubles, one triple, and 51 runs scored in 96 runs scored. He has star potential and shot up to No. 1 with the "Big 3" graduating off of MLB.com's prospect rankings.
No. 2: Payton Tolle - Pitcher
A left-handed pitcher! Boston drafted Tolle in the second round of the 2024 MLB Draft and he has shot up the charts this year. He has a 3.12 ERA in 19 total appearances -- including 17 starts. Tolle is a fast riser and is with the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox right now and there's been buzz about the possibility of him helping the big league club down the stretch in the bullpen.
No. 3: Jhostynxon Garcia - Outfielder and Recently First Base
Garcia is the guy you've probably heard the most about. He's having a prolific season. Garcia has 20 homers and 73 RBIs overall in 98 games. 17 of the homers and 56 RBIs have come in Worcester in 65 games. He's hitting over .300 and has been learning first base to be more versatile for Boston.