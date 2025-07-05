Red Sox Legend Already Has Spoken With Roman Anthony
The Boston Red Sox have one of the most exciting, young players in baseball in Roman Anthony.
Anthony has played just 22 games in the big leagues so far and already has shown some flashes of the massive expectations on him. Despite the fact that he's just 21 years old, he is the No. 1 overall prospect in baseball and is already expected to be Boston's next superstar.
That's a lot. That's a lot to put on anyone, let alone a 21-year-old kid. But, he has done nothing but live up to the hype so far. Anthony looks like he's going to help this team for a long time and he shared with the Boston Herald's Gabrielle Starr that he already has spoken with someone else who helped Boston for a long time: David Ortiz.
"I got to talk with him a little bit my debut week,” Anthony said to Starr. “He was in the dugout, and he actually spoke with my family a little bit. They loved it. (He’s) another guy who doesn’t have to do all that. He’s been awesome with me every time I’ve seen him."
Ortiz knows a thing or two about finding success in Boston, obviously. If Antohony could even have half of the career that Ortiz had, Boston will be in good shape. Again, this is a lot to put on anyone, but if anyone is going to live up to the hype, it's going to be this kid.
