Will Roman Anthony Sign Extension? Red Sox Phenom Talks Timeline
The Boston Red Sox have the No. 1 prospect in baseball in Roman Anthony and he certainly has looked like it lately.
Anthony was essentially deemed Boston's next star before he even touched the field at Fenway Park. He made his big league debut on June 9th and from there only has gotten better. The first couple of weeks were slow, but he has looked like a bona fide star over the last two weeks.
He's a 21-year-old rookie so it's easy to overreact. This is a kid who Boston clearly can build around for years to come, but that also is a lot of pressure on one guy. Every player will go through some sort of struggle over the course of a season. Anthony has been called the future for Boston over the last few years although he has lived up to the hype so far, things won't always be perfect.
While this is the case, it's not every day you get a special talent of Anthony's caliber so it's important to do everything possible to keep them around.
Anthony was asked by the Boston Herald's Gabrielle Starr about a potential contract extension in Boston and he shared that those are conversations that are more likely to happen later in the season or in the offseason than right now, if Boston is interested.
"Credit to them,” Anthony said as transcribed by Starr. “They’ve done a great job in letting me be free and play. I think if that’s a topic of discussion, it’ll be probably toward the end of the year or maybe going into the offseason, if that’s something they’re interested in, but for me right now it’s just baseball, baseball, baseball... The goal here was pretty clear when they called me up. It’s ‘Hey, you ready to give this team a chance to help win games?’ That’s what I’m here for right now. But obviously, I’ve said it before, I love being here. I was drafted, I came up with this org, and if I could be here for an extended period of time and it worked out on both sides, that’d be fantastic. I love Boston, I love the fan base, everything that I’ve experienced so far has been great.
“I think any time you’re experiencing something like that, it’s a blessing that the team is so invested in you. So if we get there, great. If not, I’m going to do everything I can and just continue to help this team and do my thing here now. I don’t worry about the money, or whatever it is until they bring it up, if they do."
Anthony is saying all of the right things. The Red Sox already locked up Kristian Campbell to an extension. It wouldn't hurt to do the same with Anthony and fellow phenom Marcelo Mayer.
