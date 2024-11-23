Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Legend David Ortiz Opens Up About Boston’s Juan Soto Pursuit

Will the Red Sox make the shocking move?

Patrick McAvoy

Oct 28, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Juan Soto (22) walks during the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game three of the 2024 MLB World Series at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Oct 28, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Juan Soto (22) walks during the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game three of the 2024 MLB World Series at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Will the Boston Red Sox shock the world this offseason?

One trait that has been consistent with the Red Sox over the last few offseasons has been a tendency to avoid big contracts, aside from Rafale Devers. Now, things seem completely different.

Boston not only seems open to large, long-term deals, but it is pursuing the player who widely is expected to land the second-largest deal in Major League Baseball history. Shohei Ohtani got $700 million last year and New York Yankees star Juan Soto has been speculated to receive anywhere between $500 and $700 million.

The Red Sox have been doing a good job in pursuit of Soto and have said all of the right things so far. It’s unclear if they will find a way to bring him to town, but Red Sox legend David Ortiz opened up about his pitch for the star slugger on the “Fenway Rundown” podcast.

“He’s going to play for the orgnaization that has a lot of history,” Ortiz said. “You’re going to play for the organization that has the greatest fans. He’s going to feel like he’s playing at home in the Dominican Republic and he’s going to have in his corner, his God Father, Big Papi.”

That’s a pretty good pitch from the Red Sox legend.

Ortiz knows a thing or two about winning in Boston and has a relationship with Soto which hopefully will help the pursuit. It has been reported that Soto grew up a Red Sox fan thanks in large part to Ortiz. Could the Hall of Famer end up helping bring the young superstar to town?

