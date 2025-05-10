Red Sox Legend Wants Rafael Devers To Make Polarizing Choice
Much has been said over the last few days about Boston Red Sox slugger Rafael Devers.
He was asked to move from third base to designated hitter when the team signed Alex Bregman. Although there was some drama, he eventually made the change and has done a good job with it. Now, the club clearly wants Devers to move over to first base. He recently said in his media availability that he spoke to the team and doesn't want to make the change at this time.
This has been the most popular topic across Boston over the last few days, but it's not just as easy as picking up a glove and hopping into game action tomorrow. We'll see how it goes but opinions have come in left and right about what Devers should do. One person who weighed in is Red Sox legend and former fan-favorite closer Jonathan Papelbon.
"Devers pick up a glove and get your ass to first base," Papelbon said. "Yeah your gonna make errors in the beginning, we all know that."
Papelbon is a guy who notably switched from being a starting pitcher to a bullpen role. The change worked out for him and he ended up becoming one of the top closers in Red Sox history. Will Devers end up making a change as well? People have weighed in on both sides of the debate and it's going to be interesting to see how the story plays out over the next few days.
