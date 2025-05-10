Red Sox Haven't Approached $140 Million Star In Rafael Devers Fight
There’s been a lot of chatter about who could end up being the first baseman of the Boston Red Sox.
With Rafael Devers making it clear that he doesn’t want to switch positions at this time, there is a hole to fill. Boston’s offense needs a boost. One guy whose name has been speculated about is shortstop Trevor Story.
But, he made it clear that the team has not approached him about a position change at this time, according to MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo.
"Trevor Story says the Red Sox have not approached him about first base," Cotillo shared.
It’s not too shocking. Story is a phenomenal defensive shortstop. Switching Story off of shortstop could open the door for some intriguing possibilities, though. If the team were to go to him and make a change, maybe then we could see someone like Marcelo Mayer in the big leagues sooner rather than later. We’ll see. That part is just speculation. It would be a big change, especially with Story in year No. 4 of a six-year, $140 million deal.
This is topic that isn’t going away. And, the Red Sox don’t have the luxury of time with it either. Boston needs to figure out an answer and needs to do so quickly. So, who will it be?
On Friday, owner John Henry, president/CEO Sam Kennedy, and chief baseball officer Craig Breslow all flew into Kansas City to meet with Devers. As of writing, a lot of the details of the meeting are still underwraps. The Red Sox have a big option in front of them with Devers, but there are other options as well.
More MLB: Rafael Devers' Drama Could Open Door For Red Sox Top Prospect