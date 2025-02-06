Red Sox Legendary Slugger Had 'Dreams' Of Playing For Yankees
One Boston Red Sox legend opened up about how he had "dreams" of playing for the team's biggest rival.
12-time All-Star Manny Ramírez spent seven-plus years as a member of the Red Sox. Ramírez joined the Red Sox in free agency ahead of the 2001 season and developed into a beloved figure throughout the organization and a team legend.
Throughout his time in Boston, he earned eight All-Star nods, won six Silver Slugger Awards, a batting title once, led the league in home runs once, and most importantly won two World Series titles. He also was named the Most Valuable Player in the 2004 World Series.
Clearly, he and the Red Sox made the right decision partnering up when they did. While this is the case, he recently spoke to Jake Kosack of "The Bronx Zoo” and said that playing for the New York Yankees was one of his "dreams" throughout his career.
"I’m always a Yankees fan," Ramírez said. "I went to school in New York. That was one of my dreams to play with the Yankees. It couldn’t happen. But I got two World Series (rings)."
Luckily, the Red Sox were the team that landed him back in the day. Bringing Ramírez into the fold helped change the trajectory of the organization. When he signed with Boston, the Red Sox still hadn't broken the "Curse of the Bambino." His play on the field helped with that. He may have been a Yankees fan, but he certainly broke the hearts of many en route to his two World Series wins in Boston.
