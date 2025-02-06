Could Nolan Arenado Blockbuster Lead To Major Red Sox Changes?
What is going on with the Boston Red Sox?
We are less than one week away from pitchers and catchers starting to report to Spring Training. The real action is coming but there are still rumors swirling around about who the Red Sox could end up landing.
Boston greatly improved its pitching earlier in the offseason by landing Garrett Crochet, Walker Buehler, Aroldis Chapman, and Patrick Sandoval. Boston has been quiet since and hasn't added any offensive pop despite saying it was a priority.
The two most talked about options at this point are Alex Bregman and Nolan Arenado. Bregman is a free agent and would cost a ton. Arenado is a member of the St. Louis Cardinals and is under contract for three seasons at likely a lower rate than Bregman will get paid.
Arenado has been the more talked about fit this week. There have been rumors that the Red Sox and Cardinals have had discussions about a deal. But, what would the team look like if it could get Arenado?
Bregman is an easier fit because he could just come in and play second base. There wouldn't be much roster shuffling but that would be necessary if Arenado were to join the team. He is a Hall of Fame-level third baseman so it would only be right for him to play the position in Boston.
If Arenado were to take over third base, what about Rafael Devers? There has been chatter about him moving to first but that doesn't seem likely. Triston Casas is a solid enough defender and Spring Training is less than a week away and it hasn't been reported that Devers has been trying out a new position so why make a change of that nature on short notice?
If Boston were to land Arenado, a more likely option seems to be Devers moving to designated hitter. Masataka Yoshida currently occupies the spot, but the team did hint he could see time back in the outfield in 2025. It also all comes down to whoever would be included in a deal. For example, if the Red Sox were to trade Yoshida in a deal for Arenado, the questions answer themselves. Devers could just move to DH without too much shuffling.
Or, if the Red Sox dealt an outfielder to St. Louis, maybe Yoshida could move to the outfield on a more consistent basis when healthy and then Devers to DH. All in all, an Arenado trade seems like it would be more difficult logistically but the team clearly has thought of these variables if they've discussed a trade.
