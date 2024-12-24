Red Sox Likely Battling This Playoff Team In Alex Bregman Sweepstakes, Says Insider
Is Alex Bregman the perfect fit for the Boston Red Sox?
Bregman, the long-time Houston Astros star third baseman, looks to be headed elsewhere thanks to the Astros bringing in two new corner infielders this winter. A two-time All-Star and Silver Slugger, Bregman could be the ideal right-handed bat to add to the middle of the Boston lineup.
Manager Alex Cora, who was Bregman's bench coach at the beginning of his career in Houston, has been vocal about his high regards for Bregman, hinting that the 30-year-old could be a great fit for his team.
Cora would have to juggle some things around to fit Bregman into the mix, as Rafael Devers has third base locked down at the moment. Bregman could slide to second base, or Devers could move to first base or designated hitter, forcing a trade of either Triston Casas or Masataka Yoshida.
In an appearance on MLB Network Monday night, MLB.com insider Mark Feinsand predicted that the hunt for Bregman would come down to the Red Sox and the Detroit Tigers, who are managed by Bregman's former Astros skipper, A.J. Hinch.
“The two teams I would look at are the Red Sox and the Tigers,” Feinsand said. "Boston... we know that they have money to spend, they were in on Juan Soto... the question is, do they want to bring in Bregman (and) move Devers to first?"
If the tigers are the team the Red Sox are competing with, it seems unlikely Boston will be outbid. Detroit last handed out a nine-figure contract to Javier Báez in 2021, which has already proven disastrous, but Miguel Cabrera was the other player to clear the $100 million mark in Detroit.
There's no definitive timeline for Bregman to make his decision, but the market has dwindled to a point where it feels as though the time could be approaching. We'll soon see how aggressive the Red Sox were in chasing Cora's preferred target.
