Red Sox Likely Days Away From Most Difficult Decision Of 2025
If you think the Boston Red Sox have made some tough decisions so far this season, just wait until just over one week from now.
Boston placed outfielder Wilyer Abreu on the 10-Day Injured List on Monday and called up No. 1 prospect Roman Anthony in response. It wasn’t initially shared how long Abreu would be out, but it sounds like he’s trending toward a potential minimum stay on the IL, as shared by Tim Healey of the Boston Globe.
"The circumstances under which Roman Anthony reached the majors may not last long," Healey said. "Red Sox manager Alex Cora expressed optimism Tuesday that right fielder Wilyer Abreu could return from a strained left oblique next week after spending the minimum 10 days on the injured list.
"That would mean the Red Sox getting him back June 20, when they open a series at the (San Francisco Giants). The next big checkpoint will be Friday. The Sox are targeting that day for Abreu to resume swinging, Cora said. If he does so successfully, it could pave the way for a speedy activation."
This is great news for Boston as it will likely get a big offensive piece back very soon, barring a setback. But, Abreu’s return is going to give Boston its toughest decision of the season so far. What do you do when Abreu returns? Do you send down Anthony? That doesn’t seem likely.
What about someone like Kristian Campbell? He’s been struggling, and the idea of some time in Triple-A has been speculated about. Moving him to the minors would give you a chance to move Ceddanne Rafaela to second base, Jarren Duran to center field, Anthony to left field, and Abreu back to right.
If not Campbell, what else could you do? You could always option a bench guy to the minors, but then the outfield puzzle would get even more difficult to manage.
All in all, the Red Sox are just days away from a very difficult decision and there I’ll be another one at some point when Alex Bregman makes his return.
