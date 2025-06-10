Red Sox Champion Can 'Smell Greatness' From Roman Anthony
The Boston Red Sox have the most exciting prospect in baseball at the big league level right now.
Boston made the decision to bring outfielder Roman Anthony up to the big leagues on Monday to replace injured outfielder Wilyer Abreu. He was placed on the Injured List on Monday and and Anthony went 0-for-4 in his big league debut with a walk and an RBI.
Anthony has just one big league game under his belt, but former Red Sox fan-favorite and World Series champion Kevin Millar already said that he can "smell greatness" from the No. 1 prospect.
"I smell greatness," Millar said. "This isn’t a fake No. 1 prospect. “I met him on March 1st, we do a little bit of a thing at the Jet Blue Stadium. He and Marcelo Mayer came over and they are the sweetest guys. There is a humbleness to them and there's a projection that I look at. When you’re looking at a kid that hits balls 500 feet and he’s kind of sneaky hot. I’ll be honest with you, I don’t know if there’s anything sneaky about him but this young man is going to have a great career. I think when you have a team like the Red Sox right now, they need this energy."
The Red Sox certainly are fortunate to have Anthony now. The entire "Big 3" are now finally up in Boston with Anthony, Marcelo Mayer, and Kristian Campbell. Will the Red Sox find a way to turn things around?
