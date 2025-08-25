Red Sox Likely To Demote These Two Players After Brief Boston Stint: Report
The Boston Red Sox are on the brink of getting some key injury reinforcements, but it's one out and one in as always.
Outfielders Rob Refsnyder and Wilyer Abreu have both been trending toward minimal stays on the injured list, with the former eligible to return to the active roster on Monday and the latter on Thursday. It comes at a crucial moment, as the Red Sox have only 31 games left in their season and are preparing for their second straight four-game road series against a division rival.
Roster competitions are typically fierce at this time of year, but one Red Sox insider tipped off the fact that both spots are likely spoken for because of the nature of how they'll be allotted.
Nate Eaton and Jhostynxon Garcia likely to be demoted
On Monday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive reported that the Red Sox will likely send utility man Nate Eaton and outfielder Jhostynxon Garcia back to Triple-A when Abreu and Refsnyder make their respective returns.
"It appears rookie Jhostynxon Garcia and call-up Nate Eaton will be the odd men out when Refsnyder and Abreu return. Abreu will be eligible to come off the IL on Thursday, when the Sox face Baltimore for the final time," Cotillo wrote.
It's hard to say this is a surprising development, given that between the two of them, Eaton and Garcia have 21 games under their belts this season. Eaton was recalled from Triple-A when Refsnyder went on the shelf, and Garcia was selected on Thursday when the Red Sox announced Abreu's IL stint.
Even if those two demotions are set in stone, the order in which they're done will still be intriguing to follow. It would make sense for Garcia to be the first to go, because Refsnyder will take any and all at-bats against left-handed pitchers, and Eaton is a more ideal bench player because of his excellent speed.
Is there anything either of these two can do to keep themselves in Boston any longer? Probably not at the moment, but both will need to stay ready in the event more injuries occur before the playoffs.
