Red Sox Likely To Part Ways With 22-Year-Old Fan Favorite: Insider
The Boston Red Sox have still yet to figure out a long-term solution for their outfield logjam.
Right now, the Red Sox can play all four starting outfielders and still have room for Masataka Yoshida or Rob Refsnyder at designated hitter. But that's due to Ceddanne Rafaela playing second base in the wake of Marcelo Mayer's wrist injury.
After the 2025 season, there's a strong chance Jarren Duran could be dealt, or perhaps Wilyer Abreu. But at this trade deadline, the big-leaguers appear safe, which means the minor leaguers are in jeopardy.
Especially at risk, as one insider suspects, is one fan favorite Triple-A slugger.
On Tuesday, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic listed outfield prospect Jhostynxon Garcia's trade likelihood as "high," as the exciting youngster nicknamed "The Password" is blocked at the major league level.
"If the Red Sox are hesitant to trade from their group of big league outfielders, Garcia has little pathway to the majors. But as the No. 46 prospect in baseball per The Athletic’s Keith Law, he’s likely to garner significant interest from teams," wrote McCaffrey.
"The 22-year-old has an OPS close to .900 in roughly 50 games since being promoted to Triple A. He may be Boston’s biggest trade chip for any team seeking a close-to-big-league ready position player."
Garcia's stock has been rising, and he's become one of the favorite farmhands Red Sox fans have seen grow up within the system. Trading him would hurt, but if they don't trade him, the question of when he'll ever get a shot in the big leagues becomes a lot more prevalent.
By Thursday, we'll know what the future holds for "The Password" in the Boston organization. If he's not sticking around, one has to hope the Red Sox got something good in return.