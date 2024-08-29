Red Sox Lineup Dealt Tough Blow As Rookie Speedster Heads To IL
The Boston Red Sox finally appeared to be getting healthy these past couple weeks. But the injury bug has once again resurfaced.
Now just three games out of a playoff spot entering play on Thursday, the Red Sox can ill afford to lose any of their key contributors. But that was the reality they found themselves facing on Thursday afternoon.
When Triston Casas returned to the lineup on Aug. 16, the Boston lineup was as whole as it has been since early April, when shortstop Trevor Story went down with a shoulder injury. Now, it's the rookie called up to replace Story all those months ago who is headed to the injured list.
Middle infielder David Hamilton, who left Wednesday night's game after being hit on his left hand during a bunt attempt, was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday afternoon, according to multiple reports. Chris Cotillo of MassLive confirmed that infielder Nick Sogard will be recalled from Triple-A.
Hamilton, 26, had carved out a nice role for himself with the Red Sox thanks to his game-changing speed and surprising success in the batter's box. In 98 games this season, Hamilton has been worth 2.7 wins above replacement, batting .248 with eight home runs.
Hamilton has been the best base-stealer on the Red Sox this season, and one of the best in all of baseball. His 33 steals rank fifth in Major League Baseball, and second in the American League.
Now, Sogard will presumably assume Hamilton's role of starting at second base against right-handed pitchers. The 26-year-old was briefly called up in early August, posting a .227/.300/.250 slash line in 12 games with Boston.
The Red Sox already knew that if they were going to make a playoff push, their stars on offense were going to have to take their game to another level. Hamilton's injury only accentuates that notion. It's on the big names like Jarren Duran, Rafael Devers, and Triston Casas to shoulder the load the rest of the way.
More MLB: Red Sox Could Add Former All-Star Reliever With 2.45 ERA, But There's A Catch