Red Sox Linked To $100 Million All-Star To Fix Polarizing Issues
The last few years have been a roller coaster for the Boston Red Sox.
Boston traded Mookie Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers ahead of the 2020 season and the team hasn't been much of a contender ever since. The Red Sox have more last-place finishes in the American League East (3) than playoff appearances (1) since the 2020 season.
On the bright side, the Red Sox have been rebuilding and seemingly are near the end. Boston is loaded with one of the top farm systems in baseball and already has plenty of exciting big-league talent. The Red Sox won 81 games last year and seem right on the doorstep of earning another playoff spot.
While this is the case, Boston hasn't spent like the team of old and to this point in the offseason still hasn't despite more proclamations that it would. There is still time left in the offseason so fans should still have hope. This is a team that can be really good in 2025, but there still is work to do.
The Red Sox have had ties to Houston Astros star Alex Bregman all offseason to this point and he still is on the open market. ESPN's Jeff Passan roasted the team's spending habits while floating Bregman as a possible way to help fix it.
"It's just ... there's more out there," Passan said. "And maybe that's what January and February are for: the Red Sox to stop acting like a team with the 13th-highest payroll in MLB and start acting like the Boston Red Sox, who until the COVID-19 pandemic never had an opening day payroll lower than sixth in baseball in this century. Twice they were first, eight times second. During those years, it's no coincidence that Boston won four World Series.
"The Red Sox's futility over the past half-decade has left the fans divided, and while the (Garrett Crochet) and (Walker Buehler) deals have earned nods of appreciation, what they really want is for owner John Henry to spend money. If it's not on (Juan Soto) (Boston's offer was well short) and if it's not on (Max Fried) (same), perhaps Bregman is the move. He's the best player still available. He'd rake at Fenway Park. He's the sort of leader that clubhouse could use. But it's the Red Sox. And their benefit of the doubt on spending long ago expired."
Bregman had a five-year, $100 million deal with the Astros and now reportedly is looking for a deal closer to $200 million. If the Red Sox are going to go back to their old ways, it makes sense to go out and get Bregman before another team can.
