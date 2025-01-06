Red Sox Surprisingly 'Remain Open' To Trading 24-Year-Old Slugger
Could the Boston Red Sox surprise the baseball world and trade away one of their best young players?
Boston has been in the news all offseason with questions about who the team is going to add. The Red Sox already have cashed in with Garrett Crochet, Walker Buehler, Aroldis Chapman, and Patrick Sandoval. There's still work to be done and Boston needs to add pieces into the mix specifically to help the middle of the lineup and bullpen.
Although this has been the case, there has been some chatter about the future of first baseman Triston Casas. Before the Red Sox acquired Buehler, there was a lot of chatter about possible trades involving Casas to bring back pitching.
The Red Sox don't really need any more starting pitching now and chief baseball officer Craig Breslow seemed to shut down the notion of Casas getting moved. MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo and Sean McAdam reported otherwise, though, and said the Red Sox "remain open" to a deal involving Casas.
"Despite chief baseball officer Craig Breslow ardently denying that the club was shopping Casas earlier this week, there remains a belief in the industry that the Red Sox remain open to trading Casas, potentially for young pitching, to facilitate other roster maneuvering," Cotillo and McAdam said. "The Red Sox have discussed Casas with the Mariners and other clubs this winter but have not lined up on a deal."
This is very interesting. It doesn't mean that Casas will be moved, but it surely sounds like the team is more willing to make a deal than they said they were. There are few players who should be untouchable so the right thing would be to at least listen to deals to see if a team can blow Boston away. All in all, it wouldn't be surprising to see Casas stay unless the perfect deal comes along.
More MLB: Red Sox Are 'Preferred Destination' For $260 Million 8-Time All-Star