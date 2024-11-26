Red Sox Linked To 44-Home Run Slugger As Juan Soto Backup Option
No matter what happens over the next few months, it seems like the Boston Red Sox are going to try to make multiple significant additions to the organization.
Boston's offense needs a boost and the Red Sox are trying to add one of the best hitters in baseball in Juan Soto. It has been rumored that the Red Sox have made the New York Yankees superstar an offer and now we have to wait.
If the Red Sox fail to land Soto, there are other players out there who could give the organization a boost as well. One that was loosely linked to Boston is Baltimore Orioles slugger Anthony Santander by Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer.
"Projected 2025 Right Fielder: Wilyer Abreu," Rymer said. "This is where we get into teams that could turn to Santander as a Plan B if they miss out on Soto. And as serious as they seem to be about Soto, it's hard to imagine the Red Sox actually closing the deal.
"And yet, Santander isn't a special case like Soto is. If they can't get Soto, their best move will involve pivoting to some combination of right-handed bats (i.e., Teoscar Hernández or Willy Adames) and ace hurlers (i.e., Corbin Burnes, Max Fried or Blake Snell)."
Rymer put together a hypothetical list of the top 10 landing spots for the Orioles slugger. He crushed 44 home runs in 2024 while earning his first All-Star nod. He had Boston at No. 9 and a move would make sense if Soto signs elsewhere. Boston has gotten a good look at him facing off within the division, maybe he could be a great option if Soto decides against signing with the Red Sox.
More MLB: Yankees $14 Million Two-Time All-Star Linked To Red Sox By Insider