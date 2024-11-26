Yankees $14 Million Two-Time All-Star Linked To Red Sox By Insider
If the Boston Red Sox can add some more right-handed pop to the lineup for the 2025 season, they could be in business.
Boston certainly is going to be looking all over the place to add and it wouldn't be shocking to see the team bring in multiple sluggers this offseason. The first big domino to fall will be New York Yankees star Juan Soto but the club also will look elsewhere afterward.
It's too early to know what Boston will do, but the Boston Globe's Alex Speier suggested that fellow Yankees All-Star Gleyber Torres "could be an option" in free agency.
"(Willy Adames) would give them a lot of options moving forward and would provide them with coverage at (shortstop) in case of another (Trevor Story) injury," Speier said. "Obviously, (Tyler O'Neill) was a good fit for Fenway. It's hard to see them getting in the mix for (Pete Alonso). Gleyber Torres could be an option given the performance track against lefties and ability to play (second base)"
This clearly doesn't mean that a move will happen, but it is a suggestion from one of the top Red Sox insiders. It's a great idea. Torres made $14 million in 2024 and likely wouldn't cost much more than that if at all.
He's just 27 years old and has two All-Star nods under his belt and also has four seasons with 24 home runs or more in seven seasons. Adding his bat to the Red Sox's lineup would be great.
