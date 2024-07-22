Red Sox Linked To Breakout Star As Trade Option With Deadline Nearing
The Boston Red Sox haven't started the second half of the season as they planned, but there still should be a lot of positive feelings and hope swirling around the team.
Boston was swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers in a three-game series to begin the second half of the season but still should be considered one of the top teams in the American League. The Red Sox certainly are in contention for an American League Wild Card spot and a solid trade deadline only will help with this fact.
The Red Sox have multiple needs with the trade deadline approaching with one being a right-handed bat. One player who reportedly is a "target" for the Red Sox is Los Angeles Angels utility man Luis Rengifo, according to MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo.
"Teams who have spoken to the Red Sox have heard the team is largely focused on pitching — both rotation adds and bullpen help — and a right-handed hitter, preferably one who can contribute at multiple positions," Cotillo said. "Luis Rengifo, a super-utility type with Angels, is one target, though the Angels’ stance to date reflects a preference to retain Rengifo, who is under control through 2025. Whether that is mere posturing on the part of the Angels, designed to drive up the asking price, remains to be seen."
Rengifo currently is on the Injured List but he has taken the league by storm this year. Los Angeles has struggled leading many to expect that it would sell at the deadline and Rengifo has been mentioned consistently in rumors.
He is having a career year and is slashing .315/.358/.442 with six home runs, 25 RBIs, 12 doubles, and 22 stolen bases while playing all over the field. Before going on the Injured List he even was in contention for the American League batting crown.
Boston needs some help in the lineup and Rengifo could be that guy.
