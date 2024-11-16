Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Linked To Brewers Star In Line For $152M Deal In Confusing Move

Will the Red Sox make this surprising deal this winter?

Patrick McAvoy

Jul 28, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a Milwaukee Brewers hat and glove on the bench against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Jul 28, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a Milwaukee Brewers hat and glove on the bench against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Boston Red Sox have money to spend and a real need for right-handed pop in the middle of the lineup.

Because of this, the Red Sox have been mentioned as a fit for Milwaukee Brewers star Willy Adames on many occasions since before the 2024 season even came to an end. Offensively, the fit makes sense. Adames clubbed 32 home runs and drove in 112 runs last season in 161 games played.

Adames is a great hitter, but he is a shortstop currently. A signing would be expensive, with Adames projected to land a $152 million deal this winter by Spotrac. It also would lead to other moving parts across the organization.

It doesn't seem like the most likely move for Boston, but Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller had Boston as the eighth-best landing spot for Adames.

"Boston keeps popping up as a possible suitor for Adames, but it doesn't make much sense," Miller said. "Not only should the Red Sox be focused on upgrading their starting rotation, but they still have Trevor Story signed for three more not-cheap years. Plus, Marcelo Mayer has to be coming eventually, right?"

There has been speculation that Adames could move to third base or second base. If the Red Sox were to move him to third base, then Rafael Devers would have to switch positions which then could lead to a trade or two. If he were to move to second base, then you would likely block top prospect Kristian Campbell.

A move makes sense offensively, but position-wise it doesn't make much sense.

More MLB: Red Sox Blockbuster Proposal Lands Star In Boston In Five-Player Swap

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/Boston Red Sox News