Red Sox Linked To Brewers Star In Line For $152M Deal In Confusing Move
The Boston Red Sox have money to spend and a real need for right-handed pop in the middle of the lineup.
Because of this, the Red Sox have been mentioned as a fit for Milwaukee Brewers star Willy Adames on many occasions since before the 2024 season even came to an end. Offensively, the fit makes sense. Adames clubbed 32 home runs and drove in 112 runs last season in 161 games played.
Adames is a great hitter, but he is a shortstop currently. A signing would be expensive, with Adames projected to land a $152 million deal this winter by Spotrac. It also would lead to other moving parts across the organization.
It doesn't seem like the most likely move for Boston, but Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller had Boston as the eighth-best landing spot for Adames.
"Boston keeps popping up as a possible suitor for Adames, but it doesn't make much sense," Miller said. "Not only should the Red Sox be focused on upgrading their starting rotation, but they still have Trevor Story signed for three more not-cheap years. Plus, Marcelo Mayer has to be coming eventually, right?"
There has been speculation that Adames could move to third base or second base. If the Red Sox were to move him to third base, then Rafael Devers would have to switch positions which then could lead to a trade or two. If he were to move to second base, then you would likely block top prospect Kristian Campbell.
A move makes sense offensively, but position-wise it doesn't make much sense.
More MLB: Red Sox Blockbuster Proposal Lands Star In Boston In Five-Player Swap