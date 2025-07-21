Red Sox Linked To Cy Young Award-Winning Blockbuster
The Boston Red Sox have said it themselves that they are interesting in adding pitching to the organization.
Boston is a serious contender right now. Adding another high-end starting pitcher would help solidify the team's place in the American League. Boston.com's Conor Roche suggested a handful of options for Boston and the one that stood out the most was former Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcántara.
"Marlins RHP Sandy Alcántara," Roche said. "Alcántara might be one of the more intriguing players who could be moved ahead of the deadline. The 29-year-old has shown he can be an elite pitcher, winning NL Cy Young in 2022. However, if the Marlins trade him now, they would be selling low on him. He’s had a rough 2025 season after missing the 2024 season due to Tommy John surgery, posting a 7.14 ERA. His FIP is a lot better than that, but it isn’t great (4.66) and he has a 1.495 WHIP.
"Still, Alcántara has a good track record and is under team control through the end of the 2027 season. But after taking a chance on Walker Buehler off Tommy John surgery this offseason, would the Red Sox want to take a similar risk with Alcántara as they compete for the playoffs?"
If the Red Sox add more pitching, Alcántara is someone who can move the needle. He's someone who has had an inconsistent season this year bouncing back from injury, but is a former Cy Young Award winner. Boston can afford a deal. Now, it's a matter of seeing if Miami opts to flip him.