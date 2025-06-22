Red Sox Linked To Free Agency Reunion With $79 Million Phillies Star
Could the Boston Red Sox defy expectations and reunite with a two-time All-Star in free agency?
It might seem premature to discuss the offseason in June, but Boston's trading of Rafael Devers has fans thinking about what the Red Sox front office might do in the winter with more than $230 million no longer being paid to Devers.
In other words, what big name might Boston bring in?
FanSided’s Drew Koch recently floated an intriguing idea involving a Philadelphia Phillies star that, while not highly realistic, would surely invigorate Red Sox fans if it came to pass.
"Bring Schwar-bombs back to Boston!" Koch wrote.
"Kyle Schwarber, who was a trade deadline acquisition for the Red Sox in 2021, has done nothing but rake since arriving in Philadelphia. The veteran slugger is defensively limited, but his power is undeniable. After trading their DH to San Fran, perhaps Boston could reestablish some goodwill by bringing another one back to Beantown."
Entering Saturday, the 32-year-old Schwarber was slashing .242/.377/.531/.908 with 23 home runs and 54 RBI. A two-time All-Star and 2016 World Series Champion, he’s in the final year of a four-year, $79 million deal with Philadelphia, and the Phillies are fully expected to re-sign him, but you never know.
Schwarber would be the perfect veteran to come in and guide Boston's young roster from an experience standpoint. The Red Sox already have that in Alex Bregman, but what if Bregman follows Devers out the door in free agency?
The market is unpredictable. No one knows what's going to happen with Bregman yet other than the near-fact that he's going to opt out. And with Schwarber, although the Phillies will surely do everything in their power to re-sign him, Boston should at least monitor the situation closely.
