Red Sox Linked To Mets' $20 Million 4-Time All-Star In One Scenario
The Boston Red Sox have done a good job adding pitching and now the next big thing for the club will be adding some more offensive firepower.
Boston has a chance to be really good in 2025. The Red Sox won 81 games in 2024 even with a massive amount of injuries. Boston lost two of its expected starting pitchers for the year to go along with various injuries elsewhere on the roster. The Red Sox were able to stay afloat and fight for a playoff spot until late in the summer.
The Red Sox already are better now thanks to the additions of Garrett Crochet and Walker Buehler. If the Red Sox can add one or two pieces for the offense, they will be cooking. There still are options available that could help. One player who was surprisingly mentioned as a fit for Boston is former New York Mets All-Star Pete Alonso by the New York Post's Jon Heyman if the Red Sox traded Triston Casas.
"Pete Alonso," Heyman said. "The Mets still make the most sense even though a gap exists now. After a 48-hour frenzy of 1B signings/trades (Paul Goldschmidt, Carlos Santana, Josh Naylor, Nathaniel Lowe), potential options include the (San Francisco Giants), (Seattle Mariners), (Texas Rangers), and (Los Angeles Angels), and possibly the (Chicago Cubs) or (Boston Red Sox) if they open up 1B via trade. But then, shouldn’t the Mets bring back the NL’s home run leader since 2019 to support their prized $765M pickup, Juan Soto?"
Alonso is a four-time All-Star who made just over $20 million in 2024. He will likely get a raise this offseason, but it would be an absolute shock if it was from Boston at this point. Now that the Red Sox have added two starters, it would be surprising to see them trade Casas.
