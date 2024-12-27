Why Red Sox Chose Walker Buehler Over Blockbuster Luis Castillo Trade
The Boston Red Sox have made two moves already for the starting rotation but there was chatter about a possibly different route.
Boston's rotation now is one of the best in baseball on paper after bringing Garrett Crochet and Walker Buehler to town. The Red Sox will enter the 2025 season with Crochet, Buehler, Tanner Houck, Brayan Bello, Lucas Giolito, and Kutter Crawford as big league options barring trades or bad health.
There was a time when the Red Sox could've gone in a different direction before the Buehler signing, though. Boston was heavily tied to Seattle Mariners pitcher Luis Castillo in trade talks. There was a lot of chatter about a possible deal, but the Mariners reportedly wanted Triston Casas and the Red Sox would only do that if Masataka Yoshida also was included, according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.
"Boston remained in the market for another starter, with Seattle’s Luis Castillo among its targets, but according to sources, the Mariners wanted Triston Casas back in a trade, something the Red Sox were unwilling to do unless Seattle took back Masataka Yoshida, who has three years and $55.8 million remaining on his contract," Feinsand said. "Once it became clear that a Castillo deal wasn’t going to happen, the Red Sox turned back to the free-agent market, inking Walker Buehler to a one-year, $21.05 million deal that includes another $2.5 million in incentives."
This is fortunate for Boston. Castillo is a good pitcher, but trading Casas and Yoshida for him would've been a massive overpay. Buehler's unfortunately signed for just one season, but he has a higher upside and then Boston can try to keep him on a longer deal afterward. Thankfully, the Red Sox didn't get this deal done with Seattle.
