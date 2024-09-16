Red Sox Linked To Projected $151 Million Superstar To Bolster Offense
The Boston Red Sox could make some noise next season if they can add another slugger to the middle of the lineup.
Boston isn't too far away from contending despite floating around .500 right now. The Red Sox have plenty of talent and more coming up from the minor leagues. If Boston can add some power in the middle of the lineup and another frontline starter, it certainly could surprise some people in 2025.
One player who was suggested as a fit is Milwaukee Brewers star shortstop Willy Adames by FanSided's Austin Owens.
"If the Bregman signing doesn’t pan out, Boston could have their eye on the Brewers' current shortstop, Willy Adames," Owens said. "Adames would make a lot of sense for the Red Sox since Trevor Story has faced his fair share of injuries and has not been able to live up to his expectations.
"Regardless of who it is, look for the Boston Red Sox to make a splash in the free agency market for a right-handed bat this offseason. This is an organization and a group of fans that deem consecutive missed playoffs as unacceptable so they will be exploring moves that will not allow that to happen."
Adames doesn't make a lot of sense from a position point of view. If the Red Sox were to move Trevor Story to second base or Adames to second base, maybe then it would make more sense. But Boston also has infielder Vaughn Grissom, who it acquired by trading Chris Sale away. The Red Sox have top prospect Marcelo Mayer waiting in Triple-A as well, with a big league debut in 2025 looking like a possibility.
Adames is projected to receive a deal of around $151 million. His offense -- 32 home runs and 107 RBIs -- would help Boston, but he may not be in the cards.
