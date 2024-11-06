Red Sox Linked To Projected $27 Million All-Star Closer As Possible Top Target
Where does fixing the bullpen rank on the Boston Red Sox's list of offseason priorities?
Bullpens are a volatile area of any roster, and sometimes the best way to fix it is by promoting talented young arms internally. That said, the Red Sox had one of the worst bullpens in club history a season ago, and they stand to lose their closer and primary setup man on top of that.
With Kenley Jansen and Chris Martin likely to bolt in free agency, the Red Sox should have multiple high-leverage roles available if the front office is willing to pay near the top of the market. That could open the door for Boston to snag the primary closer from one of the best teams in baseball this season.
Carlos Estévez of the Philadelphia Phillies will be one of the top relievers on the free-agent market after his excellent 2024 season. On Wednesday, Miles Houston of FanSided listed Estévez as one of the top Red Sox relief pitching targets this winter.
"Estévez, also part of Philadelphia's elite bullpen, put together a strong resumè in 2025. In 55 innings with the Angels and Phillies, Estévez had a 2.45 ERA, a FIP of 3.24, and an ERA+ of 171," Houston said.
"Additionally, contrary to the rest of the Phillies' pen, Estévez put up solid numbers in the postseason and let up just one run in his three appearances."
Estévez was named an All-Star with the Los Angeles Angels in 2023, but this past season was easily his best as a big-leaguer. The imposing 6-foot-6, 277-pound flamethrower set career bests in ERA, FIP, WHIP, and walk rate while pitching in two drastically different environments.
Estévez seems likely to be the third-highest-paid reliever on this winter's market, after the San Diego Padres' Tanner Scott and his Phillies teammate Jeff Hoffman. MLB Trade Rumors recently projected a three-year, $27 million contract for the 31-year-old Estévez.
It's one option of many, but it's easy to see why Estévez might gel well with Boston's current mix of relievers. If they find their lockdown closer in free agency, perhaps the rest of the picture will fall into place shortly after that.
More MLB: Red Sox Predicted To Win Sweepstakes For $160 Million Ace In Blockbuster Signing