Red Sox Linked To Yankees Former MVP As Free Agency Target
The Boston Red Sox are positioned to make a gigantic splash in free agency following the season.
Trading Rafael Devers was a controversial move indeed, but it undeniably freed up north of $230 million for Boston to spend on new assets.
Could the Red Sox use some or all of that money to go and snag an elite first baseman?
While Boston’s outfield appears set, the first base position remains a question mark.
One intriguing possibility comes from FanSided’s Drew Koch, who recently speculated on a bold move Boston could make involving a New York Yankees two-time All-Star.
“Another thievery from the Yankees could feature Cody Bellinger," Koch wrote.
"While the Boston outfield would seem to be under lock and key for the foreseeable future, Bellinger has plenty of experience at first base. He's got one of the sweetest left-handed swings in the game and could opt out of his contract with New York this offseason. Many baseball fans forget that Bellinger is still just 29 years old.”
Bellinger, a former National League MVP, is having a solid 2025 season, slashing .258/.324/.442 with a .767 OPS, 10 home runs, and 38 RBI entering Sunday.
Bellinger has a $25 million player option for 2026 from his three-year, $80 million deal signed with the Chicago Cubs, but Spotrac projects his market value at $21.9 million annually, potentially commanding a six-year, $131.6 million contract.
If he opts out, Boston’s front office, led by Craig Breslow, could view him as a worthwhile investment to push the team toward contention. Bellinger's veteran bat would fit nicely alongside the Red Sox youthful core.
