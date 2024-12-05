Red Sox Listed As Potential Fit For $260 Million Superstar, Per Insider
If the Boston Red Sox have their way, they surely will have at least one or two more right-handed sluggers near the middle of the order by the time Opening Day gets here.
Boston certainly is lefty-heavy and it caused some issues toward the end of the 2024 season. The Red Sox showed a lot of promise in 2024 and even had a record over 10 games above .500 into the summer, but bullpen struggles and a slow offense ruined their chances of making a run to the postseason.
The Red Sox are looking to reload this offseason and one player who was floated as a possible fit if Rafael Devers moves off third base is St. Louis Cardinals star Nolan Arenado by the New York Post's Jon Heyman.
"Arenado does appear at this point like he's not going to stay in St. Louis," Heyman said. "There's been too much chatter at this point to bring him back. I expect that he will get dealt somewhere and I'm going to say the (New York Yankees), (New York Mets), (Boston Red Sox), maybe (Toronto Blue Jays), maybe (Seattle Mariners), (Houston Astros), (Detroit Tigers), (Los Angeles Angels) and (Los Angeles Dodgers)."
The Cardinals star would be a cheaper option than some of the players available on the open market. He signed a $260 million deal, but has just three years left on it. If the Red Sox wanted to add at third base on the open market with someone like Alex Bregman or Willy Adames they would cost significantly more than Arenado at this point.
Any scenario involving Arenado, Adames, or Bregman would lead to other changes for the team with Devers switching positions. It's a tough choice so keep an eye on them as the Winter Meetings begin next week.
