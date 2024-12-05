Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Still In Yankees' Juan Soto $600M+ Sweepstakes, Per Insider

The Red Sox aren't messing around by any means this offseason

Patrick McAvoy

Apr 29, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; A view of the Boston Red Sox logo and a field bag during batting practice before the game between the Texas Rangers and the Boston Red Sox at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The Boston Red Sox reportedly still are in the mix for one of the biggest expected deals in Major League Baseball history.

New York Yankees star Juan Soto has been linked to a few teams, including the Red Sox, Yankees, New York Mets, Toronto Blue Jays, and Los Angeles Dodgers. At some in the near future he will sign what will be a record-breaking deal.

He's expected to land anywhere between $600 and $700 million in his next contract. There has been plenty of chatter about where he ultimately will go and even some talk about potential teams eliminated from the pursuit.

While this is the case, the Red Sox remain "in the mix" for Soto, according to the Boston Globe's Alex Speier.

"At a time when Juan Soto has started whittling down suitors and navigating historic contract offers, the Red Sox remain in the mix for the superstar free agent," Speier said. "On Tuesday, agent Scott Boras offered an update.

“'We’ve had meetings with a number of franchises. He’s begun the process of eliminating teams,” Boras said. “Juan is a very methodical thinker. So, we’ll see. But I don’t think anything is imminent in the near future.' According to major league sources, the Sox are not among the teams that have been eliminated. Instead, they remain in the hunt for the 26-year-old, who has forged a .285/.421/.532 line with 201 home runs, one of the best starts in history by a player who arrived in the big leagues at such a young age."

There has been plenty of speculation about the Red Sox, but this is a good sign. It doesn't mean Boston will get its guy, but the longer it can linger around the better the chances are.

