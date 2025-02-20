Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Loosely Linked To Ex-Phillies Breakout Pitcher With 2.65 ERA In 2024

Could the Red Sox fix up this veteran swingman?

Jackson Roberts

May 25, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Detailed view of a Philadelphia Phillies hat and glove in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Are there any last-minute signings on the horizon for the Boston Red Sox?

Already, the Red Sox have shown that they aren't done looking for talent in the wake of the Alex Bregman signing. They nabbed veteran reliever Adam Ottavino, a member of the 2021 Boston playoff squad, on a minor-league deal earlier this week.

This is the time of the offseason when names start flying off the board, especially if those minor-league deals become more of a consideration for individuals. If the Red Sox don't have to commit money to a player unless he makes the team, it's easier to take a flier.

Even with Ottavino in camp, the bullpen appears to be the most obvious roster area to upgrade. One Red Sox writer thinks there's a veteran still sitting on the market who could potentially be an asset, whether it's on a major or minor-league deal.

On Thursday, NESN's Tim Crowley named 2024 Philadelphia Phillies starter/reliever Spencer Turnbull as a last-minute free-agent target for Boston, adding another contender to the mix for the Opening Day bullpen.

"The right-hander hasn’t been on the mound much, but he’s been productive when he has been. The former Detroit Tigers tallied a career-best 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2024," Crowley wrote.

"He may not be an immediate leverage arm, but there’s stuff there for the Red Sox to uncover."

Turnbull had some brutal years as a starter in Detroit, but he was on his way to a breakout with the Phillies last season before injuries slowed his progress. He still ended the season with a 2.65 ERA and 1.2 rWAR in 54 1/3 innings pitched.

Last season was the first time the 32-year-old Turnbull spent any significant time in the bullpen, and it would be intriguing to find out how his stuff might improve as a full-time reliever. Plus, Boston pitching coach Andrew Bailey and the Red Sox' pitching lab might have a few tricks up their sleeves.

Jackson Roberts
Jackson Roberts is a former Division III All-Region DH who now writes and talks about sports for a living.

