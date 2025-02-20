Red Sox's Rafael Devers Predicted To Lose 3B Job By ESPN Insider: 'It's Gonna Hurt'
The Boston Red Sox's third base drama has dominated the news cycle surrounding the team all week.
Thanks to the free-agent signing of two-time All-Star Alex Bregman, third base is no longer guaranteed to be Rafael Devers' position. But when asked if he would accept the designated hitter role, Devers replied earlier this week, "No. I play third base."
Devers is under contract with the Red Sox for nine more seasons, so moving him off his position this quickly is a dicey situation to navigate. But one insider believes it will have to be done sooner rather than later.
On Wednesday, ESPN's Jeff Passan gave his take on the Devers situation on the Baseball Tonight podcast with Buster Olney, expressing his belief that at some point this season, Devers would cede control of third base to Bregman.
"He's going to move off third base," Passan said. "I don't know if it's going to be on Opening Day this year, or if it's going to be in June, but (it will happen after) Kristian Campbell arrives."
Though it may be in the Red Sox's best interest to move Devers, Passan also didn't fault the 28-year-old slugger for having pride in retaining the only position he's known in the big leagues, and the position he was told he'd play when he got paid a hefty contract.
"It's gonna hurt," Passan said. "It's gonna feel like someone telling you you're not good enough, and considering the Red Sox gave him a $313.5 million contract guaranteed, clearly, they think he's pretty darn good."
However, at the end of the day, Devers is an employee of the Red Sox, and Passan emphasized that they can move him wherever they want to. The only true snag they can run into at this point is if Devers starts demanding to either play third base or be traded.
"They are buying Rafael Devers' bat, and they can move him wherever the hell they want to, and the only question for me at this point is, does this thing get ugly to the point where he wants out?"
Now is the time for manager Alex Cora and Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow to prove they can handle a delicate interpersonal situation as part of their leadership roles. The only tenable solution is to convince Devers at some point in the not-too-distant future that he has to DH for the good of the team.
