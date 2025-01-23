Red Sox Loosely Linked To Reunion With Dodgers 2-Time World Series Champion
As the Boston Red Sox continue their search for an additional bullpen arm, might they consider trading for a pitcher they once ditched in the middle of a season?
Ryan Brasier was a valuable member of the Red Sox's 2018 championship roster, but by early 2023, he looked like one of the worst relievers in the league. Then, Boston released him and he was picked up by the Los Angeles Dodgers, where he suddenly became a tour de force.
It was almost comical--Brasier had a 7.29 ERA in 21 innings for the Red Sox before his release, but went on to put up a 0.70 ERA in 38 2/3 innings for the Dodgers the rest of the way. Then, LA inked him to a two-year extension, and he put up a solid 3.54 mark in an injury-shortened 2024 season.
Now that the Dodgers have stacked their bullpen full of All-Star free agents, they seem to be looking to get out from the second year of Brasier's contract. Could the Red Sox, improbably, bring him back to Boston?
On Thursday, Jason Ounpraseuth of NESN discussed the possibility of a Red Sox reunion with Brasier, suggesting that the righty might be a valuable depth addition to the Boston bullpen.
"(The Dodgers) need to make room for their big signings on the 40-man roster and are gauging interest in Ryan Braiser, according to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale," Ounpraseuth wrote. "The right-hander is owed $4.5 million."
"In 2024, Braiser relied on his slider 42.4% of the time and lowered his fastball usage to 29.4%, per Baseball Savant. That might be due to the 37-year-old not getting the same velocity on his fastball he did before. However, that pitching mix could be something for Andrew Bailey and his staff to work with."
In his six-year Red Sox career, Brasier totaled a 4.55 ERA across 209 2/3 innings. The Dodgers helped cut his walk rate and reduce the amount of hard contact he was giving up, but at age 37, can the Red Sox really expect him to be productive in the uniform he struggled the most when wearing?
Sometimes, certain pitchers have more success with one team than they ever could with another. The Red Sox need to be very wary of that if they're giving serious thought to a Brasier reunion.
