Red Sox Lose Hurler On Waivers Weeks After Trading For Him, Per Insider
One former member of the Boston Red Sox seemingly has found a new home.
Boston recently acquired veteran pitcher Trey Wingenter in a trade with the Detroit Tigers for minor leaguer C.J. Weins. He made just four appearances with the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox before being called up to the big leagues.
Wingenter didn't last long with Boston and made just two appearances with the Red Sox and allowed seven earned runs in 2 1/3 innings pitched. The Red Sox recently designated him for assignment but it doesn't sound like he is going to reach free agency as he reportedly was claimed off waivers by the Chicago Cubs on Friday, according to Beyond the Monster's Hunter Noll.
"Per source: Boston Red Sox: Reese McGuire and Yohan Ramirez both outrighted to Worcester," Noll said. "Trey Wingenter claimed by the Chicago Cubs."
Now, the Cubs will need to immediately add Wingenter to their 40-man roster because of the fact that they claimed him off waivers.
Wingenter was selected in the 17th round of the 2015 Major League Baseball June Amateur Draft by the San Diego Padres and eventually made his big league debut with the Padres in 2018. The righty had a 5.14 ERA in 73 total appearances with the Padres across two seasons.
Since then, he has spent time with the Tigers and Red Sox at the big league level and it wouldn't be shocking to see him get a shot with the Cubs in the near future.
More MLB: Red Sox Slugger Surprisingly Already Linked To NL West Club In Free Agency