Red Sox Slugger Surprisingly Already Linked To NL West Club In Free Agency
The 2024 Major League Baseball regular season still has a few months to go until the playoffs.
There is a lot of baseball to be played and the trade deadline now is behind us so things are about to heat up. Playoff races are about to get tighter and it definitely will be an exciting few months in baseball. The Boston Red Sox are a team that will be fun to watch over the last few months of the season.
Boston is right in the mix for a playoff spot despite many counting it out heading into the 2024 campaign. The Red Sox have performed well above expectations, despite currently missing three of their four expected starting infielders as well as two expected starting pitchers.
This Red Sox team certainly is one to like. Boston has been gritty all season and has played baseball the right way. The Red Sox hopefully will be back in the playoffs this year, but then there will be some tough decisions that need to be made.
it's far too early to even be thinking about free agency, but the Red Sox will be a team to watch out for. Boston has some intriguing players that will hit free agency and likely will be actively looking to improve. It's too early but Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer put together a list of the top free agents with possible landing spots and had Tyler O'Neill at No. 10 and mentioned the Arizona Diamondbacks as a possible option.
"Sensible on-paper fits for O'Neill include the Arizona Diamondbacks, Kansas City Royals, Washington Nationals, and possibly one of his former clubs, the St. Louis Cardinals," Rymer said. "But there's also the reality that the Red Sox can ill afford to lose him.
"They would be perilously short on right-handed oomph without him, and it's unsurprising that Fenway Park has been a great fit for his swing. A reunion should be in order, and it should be doable at a Jorge Soler-like rate."
O'Neill has been a revelation for the Red Sox and the club opted not to deal him ahead of the trade deadline. Hopefully, the two sides can work out a deal this winter and keep him around for the foreseeable future.
