Red Sox Lose Rising Star Executive To Nationals, Per Jeff Passan
It sounds like the Boston Red Sox are losing a key piece of the front office to the Washington Nationals.
On Wednesday, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that Red Sox assistant GM is leaving the organization to become the head of baseball operations for the Nationals.
"Breaking: The Washington Nationals are finalizing a deal to name Paul Toboni their new head of baseball operations, sources tell ESPN," Passan said. "Toboni, 35, rose rapidly to become assistant GM for the Boston Red Sox and is widely regarded as one of the best young executives in MLB."
Toboni is just 35 years old and has had a meteoric rise. It was reported earlier in September that the Nationals were interested in Toboni by MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.
"Another candidate for the Nationals’ GM job, per source: Red Sox assistant GM Paul Toboni. He started with Boston in 2015, working his way up to VP/amateur scouting and player development before becoming an AGM after the 2023 season," Feinsand said.
The Nationals fired former executive Mike Rizzo throughout the summer. Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow promoted Toboni to assistant general manager ahead of the 2024 season.
The former Red Sox executive is leaving
Rob Bradford of WEEI reported in September that the Red Sox would "prioritize" hiring a general manager this upcoming offseason.
"On this subject, Craig Breslow will prioritize finding a GM early this coming offseason. Has gone without one in his first two seasons," Bradford said.
Now, an easy internal option is heading elsewhere. Toboni has been with the Red Sox in different capacities over the last 10 years, per his LinkedIn account. Toboni began as a baseball operations intern in January, 2015. Since then, he has made stops with Boston as an area scout, assistant director of area scouting, director of area scouting, vice president of amateur scouting and player development, and senior vice president and assistant general manager.
Now, he will go off and try to turn around the struggling 64-94 Natonals in 2026 and beyond.
