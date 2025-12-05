Red Sox Discussing Another Splash After Johan Oviedo, Pirates Trade

The Boston Red Sox have been one of the most active teams in baseball when it comes to the trade market.

That shouldn't really surprise anyone. Boston's farm system is loaded -- even after the trades the team has made -- and there are also players at the big league level who could be used as trade chips. Boston's most recent trade happened on Thursday night. The Red Sox reportedly agreed to ship outfield prospect Jhostynxon Garcia to the Pittsburgh Pirates in a five-player swap to bring starter Johan Oviedo, left-handed pitcher Tyler Samaniego, and catcher Adonys Guzman to Boston, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The Oviedo deal was Boston's second big trade of the offseason after acquiring Sonny Gray from the St. Louis Cardinals for Richard Fitts and Brandon Clarke. If you think the Red Sox are done in the trade market, you haven't been following along. Chief baseball officer Craig Breslow is aggressive and Passan reported that Boston is "discussing its outfield surplus" with teams ahead of the Winter Meetings.

Boston's not done yet

"Miami is almost certain to move a starting pitcher this winter, and Edward Cabrera has generated the most interest," Passan wrote on Friday. "Boston has been discussing its outfield surplus with multiple teams. Pittsburgh wants to trade a starter for a hitter. The Brendan Donovan market remains conflagrant, as St. Louis considers whether its rebuild will include him or the hefty return he would fetch."

Garcia was depth down in the minors for Boston and now he's gone. The Red Sox's top two trade chips in the outfield are Jarren Duran and Wilyer Abreu. Passan and fellow ESPN insider Kiley McDaniel recently gave both outfielders a 50 percent chance of getting dealt this offseason.

It's only Dec. 5. The offseason really is just beginning. Boston has two trades under its belt and we may not even have seen the biggest one yet if either Duran or Abreu ends up getting moved this winter.

