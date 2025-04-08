Red Sox Losing Starter With ‘No Timetable’ For Return

Inside The Red Sox

Jul 22, 2019; St. Petersburg, FL, USA; A detail view of Boston Red Sox hat and glove laying in the dugout at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images
The Boston Red Sox had a rough night on Monday.

It’s been a great few days and the offense has been on fire. It was almost forgotten that every game won’t be like Sunday night’s 18-run affair against the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Red Sox’s five-game winning streak was snapped on Monday with the team’s 6-2 loss against the Toronto Blue Jays.

What made the game even worse was the fact that starting catcher Connor Wong was forced to leave the game after getting hit on the hand by George Springer on a play in which Wong was called for catchers interference.

He was replaced by Carlos Narváez in the contest.

After the game, it was revealed that Wong would be going on the Injured List with a fractured finger and there was “no timeline” for return as of Monday night, as shared by MassLive.com’s Sean McAdam.

"Connor Wong has a fracture of his left pinky finger and is headed to the IL," McAdam said. "No timetable for recovery and for now, no corresponding move."

Now that’s unfortunate. While this is the case, McAdam also shared later on Monday night that the team does "intend to promote" Blake Sabol to replace Wong in at least the short term.

"Meanwhile, the Red Sox intend to promote Blake Sabol, whom they obtained from San Francisco over the winter, as the backup to Narvaez, according to a source," McAdam said. "He’s the only other catcher on the team’s 40-man roster, which is currently full.

"Narvaez doesn’t have much big league experience — he got into six games for the Yankees last season — but the Sox are intrigued by his potential."

