Red Sox Reportedly Were Atop Superstar Slugger's 'Wish List'
The Boston Red Sox recently were linked to Toronto Blue Jays superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr. but a deal isn't going to happen.
Guerrero was looking for a new deal a year ahead of free agency and set a deadline for Spring Training to get something done with Toronto. It didn't happen and the last month or so has been filled with plenty of rumors about him. Boston is a team that popped up as a potential fit and it sounds like there wasn't just fake speculation about interest -- at least from Guerrero's camp.
USA Today Sport's Bob Nightengale reported that the Red Sox and New York Mets were atop his "wish list" if things didn't work out with Toronto.
"While there was a rash of extensions this past week, no extension is more widely anticipated than the $500 million contract that Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is expected to receive, perhaps this week," Nightengale said. "Despite Guerrero’s spring-training deadline of the start of spring training, the Blue Jays and Guerrero’s representatives continue to negotiate, exchanging figures and are expected to reach a resolution any day.
"The deal will keep Guerrero in Toronto for at least 14 years, ending any ideas for the Boston Red Sox and New York Mets, who were atop of Guerrero’s wish list if he became a free agent."
Boston has plenty of talent and will be just fine, although it is interesting to hear a superstar of his caliber had some interest in the club.
More MLB: Kristian Campbell Just Joined Ted Williams In Red Sox History