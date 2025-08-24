Red Sox Lost 'Best' Trade Of 2025 MLB Season: Insider
The Boston Red Sox pulled off two trades ahead of the 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline by acquiring Steven Matz from the St. Louis Cardinals and Dustin May from the Los Angeles Dodgers.
These two moves are the ones talked about the most recently for obvious reasons. The trade deadline was at the end of July so the Matz and May deals are the freshest in fans' minds. But, these two aren't the only trades made by Boston this year. Among a few other moves, the Red Sox and Milwaukee Brewers came together on a deal early in the season back in April to cut ties with 24-year-old starting pitcher Quinn Priester for Yophery Rodriguez, John Holobetz, and Competitive balance round A pick (No. 33 overall).
It's going to be a bit before Red Sox fans know what they got from the deal. But, the Brewers are already feeling the impact.
Did the Red Sox make the right move?
Priester has been lights-out for Milwaukee this season. He missed out on a spot in the Boston rotation so the Red Sox had him down in the minors. The Brewers have had him up since the deal and he has a 3.44 ERA in 24 total appearances for the club, including 19 starts. Priester is leading the National League in winning percentage at .846 (11-2).
The deal has played out so well for Milwaukee that USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale called it the best trade in baseball this year, from the Brewers' perspective.
"The best trade of the year was the Brewers acquiring starter Quinn Priester (11-2) from the Boston Red Sox on April 7, and have now won 15 consecutive games in which Priester has pitched," Nightengale said.
Boston's rotation is thriving on its own right now, but it certainly would've been nice if it could've known what Priester would look like after the trade. He's just 24 years old and is under team control until 2031. Not all of the deals are winners, but the jury is still out for Boston.
