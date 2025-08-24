Red Sox’s Garrett Crochet Joined Clayton Kershaw In MLB History
The Boston Red Sox have a superstar on their hands in Garrett Crochet.
Boston acquired Crochet from the Chicago White Sox this past offseason. The deal costed four prospects and although that’s a high price, Boston has gotten so much and more from him than the team could’ve even hoped for. Crochet is that good. The lefty has started 26 games for the Red Sox this season and has a 2.38 ERA, 207-to-42 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and a 14-5 record. He's right in the mix for the American League Cy Young Award as well.
The Red Sox made it a point to lock him up with a long-term extension rather than getting anywhere near risking losing him. Boston signed him to a six-year, $170 million extension and it already looks like a steal.
Crochet is a superstar and despite being just 26 years old, he continues to find ways to make history. On Saturday, he became the youngest pitcher to log 500 or more SO with a 2.90 ERA in their first 130 career games since Los Angeles Dodgers legend Clayton Kershaw way back in 2012, as shared by The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey.
The Red Sox have a bona fide superstar in Garrett Crochet
"From the Red Sox: At 26 years and 63 days old today, Crochet is the youngest pitcher to log 500 or more SO with a 2.90 ERA or lower within his first career 130 games since Clayton Kershaw in 2012," McCaffrey said.
Any time you can be mentioned in the same sentence as Kershaw, it is a good day. He has been the gold standard for left-handed pitching in baseball over the last 20 years. Even at 37 years old, he was an All-Star this year and has a 3.13 ERA.
If Crochet ends up being anything like Kershaw throughout his entire career, Boston will be just fine with lefties in the starting rotation for years to come. Each week when Crochet takes the mound, he gets plenty of praise. But, sometimes, the historic factor about what he's been able to do this season has been lost. The level of success he's had isn't normal and Boston is lucky to have him.
More MLB: Insider: Red Sox's Next Superstar Slugger Could Be On Mets